Former Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has admitted that Steven Gerrard was right about the scale of the challenge at Hull City and is delighted to have risen to it by helping the Tigers to win the League One title.

Not only did Hull reach their target of obtaining promotion from the third tier of English football, but the Tigers confirmed they would be crowned league champions by winning against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

The Tigers’ current merry patch of form has seen them go unbeaten in their last 14 games, with eleven of those games resulting in Hull taking home the full three points.

Docherty signed for Hull in the summer of 2020 from Rangers and revealed that when he was pondering the move Gerrard told him that joining the Tigers would represent a good challenge, with winning the league a realistic target.

The midfielder added that he was delighted with both the promotion and the medal he will receive.

“I spoke to Steven Gerrard when I was leaving Rangers and he said he thought Hull would be a good challenge for me as we could try to win the league”, Docherty told the Press Association.

“But it’s so easy to say ‘go win the league’ – it’s nowhere near as straight forward as that.

“To pip Peterborough we’ve had to go the last 14 games unbeaten, winning 11 of them.

“It’s a majorly gruelling league with 46 fixtures.

“At the start of the season, there was probably eight or nine teams thinking they could challenge.

“So there’s a lot of relief that we’ve got promotion.

“Once we clinched that, I thought to myself, ‘Naw, that’s not enough. I want a medal’.”

Docherty has been a vital part of Hull’s title winning team, making 43 appearances and scoring five goals in the league this season.