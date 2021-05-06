Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has insisted he is not worried about who the Black Cats face in the upcoming League One playoffs, and stressed the need for his team to peak ahead of the crunch games.

Although they missed out on automatic promotion, the Wearside giants have booked a place in the League One playoffs with a game to spare following the weekend’s 3-1 win at Plymouth Argyle.

Portsmouth, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic are all fighting for the last spot in the playoffs, while Lincoln City and Blackpool have qualified along with Sunderland.

With them yet to consolidate a fourth placed finish, the Black Cats could be matched up against any of the other teams that get into the playoffs at the moment, but Johnson has insisted he is not at all worried about who his team have to play in the two-legged tie and ultimately in the final, provided they make it.

“I’m genuinely not that worried about who we play [in the playoffs]”, Johnson told a press conference.

“If you want to be successful, you’ll end up playing the best two teams anyway.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game against Northampton Town, Johnson stressed the intention is to win and peak at the right time ahead of the playoffs.

“I want to win and perform well.

“I want to tickle a few with minutes and I might use my five subs based on what’s required for us rather than the game moment or game management.

“We’re in a position where we need to peak for the semi-final.”

Sunderland will be determined to cap off the regular season with a win against Northampton and generate more momentum as they keep one eye on the playoffs.