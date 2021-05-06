Patrick Bamford believes that a tough run of games in April against top teams took a toll on Leeds United, culminating in their loss against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, but stressed he is fired up to get back to the pitch and give his best again.

The Whites fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Brighton last weekend in the top flight, surrendering a six-game unbeaten streak in the league that stretched all the way back to mid-March.

In the last month alone Leeds faced and won against league leaders Manchester City, while taking points from Manchester United and Liverpool, in addition to beating Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby.

Leeds are known for their high fitness levels but Bamford thinks the tough run of fixtures took a toll on his team, mentally and physically which culminated in an uncharacteristically tame display against Brighton.

“I do not think it was about getting yourself up for the game like specifically against Brighton, I think it is more of the fact that you put everything in to the last four games”, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“One is a Yorkshire derby, then you are playing Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, you are putting so much in to that, you are concentrating so much in the weeks building up to those games and they were also together that when you kind of got through that period it was almost like that, you take a deep breath and subconsciously, I reckon you are just kind of worn out.

“Yes [mental fatigue], without even realising it and when you go into the next game you are probably not even thinking ‘I am spent here’ but when the match turns out like that, it is kind of apparent.”

On a personal note Bamford added that a difficult game in the likes of against Brighton spurs him on that much more to give his absolute best for the team on his next outing.

“Personally yes, [a performance in the likes of against Brighton helps me push on in the next outing].

“I feel like when you have game like that, you are bustling to get back out there.

“And you just want to get back on a good run again and play a match how you are supposed to play it, not like that.”

Leeds are set to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in the top flight at the weekend and will be determined to get a positive result by putting on an improved performance.