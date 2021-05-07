Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi has emerged as one of the options for incoming Roma coach Jose Mourinho ahead of the summer transfer window.

Roma shocked the football world when they announced earlier this week that Mourinho will take over from Paulo Fonseca as their coach at the end of the season.

The Portuguese has gone to work in assessing targets for the summer transfer window after running the rule over the Serie A giants’ squad.

Mourinho is looking at the Premier League closely and is keen to sign a few players from the English top flight this summer.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa’s El Ghazi is one of the players the incoming Roma coach is considering signing.

The Dutchman has been a major player for Aston Villa and has scored eight goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season.

He still has two years left on his contract and Villa are likely to resist selling one of their top players this summer.

Roma are keen to back Mourinho in the transfer market but it remains to be seen whether they have a concrete interest in signing El Ghazi.