Burnley have cooled their interest in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson and are not expected to pursue his signature in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The Clarets wanted to sign the winger last summer and did make an offer to take him to Turf Moor on a permanent deal from the Reds.

But their offer of £12m fell short of Liverpool’s asking price, which was £15m, and they decided against tabling an improved bid.

The Welshman eventually joined Cardiff City on loan from the Reds and has had a solid season in the Championship, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.

His future is likely to be under the scanner this summer as well with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.

But it has been claimed that Burnley are not one of the clubs and they will not be trying to sign him again.

The Clarets have moved on from their interest in the Reds winger and will pursue other targets in the summer.

There is still no clarity whether Wilson will have a future at Liverpool and he still has two years left on his contract.

It is also unclear whether Liverpool will try to sell him or send the winger on another loan this summer.