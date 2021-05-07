Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on the shortlist of forward targets Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has compiled, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

Tuchel could end his first six months as Chelsea manager by winning the FA Cup and the Champions League, but he is already planning for the future and next term.

It has been claimed that Chelsea are interested in adding more goals to their squad and a forward is on the top of the German’s agenda.

Erling Haaland is the top target for Chelsea this summer, but a €150m asking price from Borussia Dortmund is likely to be prohibitive.

And it has been suggested that Tuchel is even looking at the possibility of snaring Salah away from Liverpool in the next transfer window.

The Egyptian has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season despite Liverpool’s indifferent campaign.

He did spend a short time at Chelsea previously in his career and his Liverpool future is in doubt due to the lack of a new contract.

But Liverpool are almost certain to resist any temptation to sell one of their top stars to a Premier League rival in Chelsea.

The Blues are also claimed to be considering signing their former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter this summer.