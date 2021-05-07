Club Brugge have a price in mind for their 21-year-old winger Noa Lang, who has emerged as a target for Leeds United this summer.

Leeds are already looking forward to next season after a solid first year in the Premier League and are identifying targets for the summer transfer window.

The Whites are hopeful that Marcelo Bielsa will extend his stay at the club and the Yorkshire giants are closely preparing a shortlist of potential players.

Lang is said to be one of the players Leeds have their eyes on and they are believed to be keen on tabling an offer for him in the summer.

Club Brugge are aware of the interest the winger has been generating and, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, they want more than €25m for him.

They signed him on loan from Ajax last summer and turned that move into a permanent switch earlier this year.

Lang has scored 16 times in 34 appearances for Club Brugge in all competitions this season and has been a major performer for them.

The Belgian giants want a top fee if they are to be convinced to sell him in the rapidly approaching window.

Club Brugge are yet to receive any offer and are not in official negotiations with any clubs to sell Lang thus far.