Outgoing Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, who has been linked with the managerial roles at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, has revealed he would like to continue his managerial career in Italy beyond the current campaign.

Tottenham are currently playing under interim boss Ryan Mason following Jose Mourinho being shown the exit door last month after 17 months in charge.

Spurs are assessing the options from their shortlist of managerial candidates and Fonseca, whose tenure at Roma ends in the summer, is among the names linked with the job.

He has also been mooted as a serious candidate to succeed Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

However, the 48-year-old revealed that he still wants to continue his career in Italy beyond the current campaign as he is still a fan of Italian football.

Fonseca is set to be replaced by Mourinho for next season at the Stadio Olimpico, and the outgoing Roma coach admitted he is unsure whether he will have to say farewell to Serie A with him out of a job in the summer.

“I like to coach in Italy and Italian football”, Fonseca was quoted as as saying by Italian broadcaster Sportmediaset.

“I don’t know if this is a farewell to the league, it depends on the opportunities.

“We’ll see.”

It remains to be seen if Fonseca is prepared to snub offers from the Premier League in order to search for a new job in Italy.