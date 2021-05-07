West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted that he is looking for more consistency from Said Benrahma, but has no doubt the former Brentford man can step up to the mark.

The winger moved to the London Stadium on a permanent basis in the last transfer window having initially arrived at the club from Championship side Brentford on a loan deal.

Benrahma is yet to open his account for West Ham, but had a stellar outing against Burnley in a 2-1 Premier League win on Monday, setting up Michail Antonio’s winner.

Hammers boss Moyes is confident in Benrahma’s quality and backed him to hit Premier League standards, regaining the mojo that he had while plying his trade for the Bees.

Moyes added that he is looking for more consistency on the pitch from Benrahma, with him having to deal with a step up in quality in every facet of the game, as he is playing top flight football.

“Said Benrahma also did well the other night”, Moyes wrote in his Evening Standard column.

“I am looking for more consistency from him, though, in his level of training and in the step up to the Premier League.

“He demonstrated in the Championship with Brentford what he is capable of achieving and he will be able to do it in the Premier League.

“Some players, however, take a little time to adjust.”

West Ham are set to host Everton in crunch clash on Sunday in the top flight and Moyes will be banking on Benrahma to continue to be the attacking spark for his team in the final third.