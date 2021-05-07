Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus has insisted that Celtic snapping up goalkeeper Ofir Marciano on a free transfer this summer should be a no-brainer.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave Hibernian on a free transfer in the summer.

There are suggestions that he has offers to stay in Scotland, with several clubs believed to be interested in securing his signature.

McManus believes Celtic should be one of the clubs chasing Marciano and feels that it would be surprising if they do not sign him on a free transfer this summer.

He stressed that the Israeli hardly makes any mistakes and is definitely a better goalkeeper than the options Celtic have in their squad at the moment.

McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “I’d be very surprised if Celtic didn’t try and get Marciano on a free.

“Can count on one hand the mistakes he has made at Hibs in four to five years.

“He is a better goalkeeper than any currently at Celtic in my opinion.”

Celtic splashed the cash to sign Vasilis Barkas from AEK Athens last summer, but the goalkeeper has struggled to earn regular game time at Celtic Park.