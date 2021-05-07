Tony Dorigo is of the view that Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch can fill in for Kalvin Phillips in the holding midfield role if needed, despite not being able to offer everything that the England international can.

Phillips is fixture in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, manning the middle of the park in the holding midfield role just in front of the backline.

With Phillips sidelined with a knee injury for Leeds’ Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, Bielsa deployed centre-back Koch in the Englishman’s stead.

Although Leeds fell to a 2-0 loss away at Brighton, Whites legend Dorigo felt Koch played well in his new role, but stressed the German did not get the ball forward as quickly as Phillips does.

But Dorigo is of the view that Koch showed enough against the Seagulls to suggest that he can fill in for Phillips if the need arises.

“I thought Robin Koch actually played quite well but did not quite have the ability to get it forward quickly enough just like Kalvin does”, Dorigo told LUTV.

“He has just played that role so well and is just a great fit.

“So, Robin Koch, could he do it, I suppose looking forward to next season, could he do it if Kalvin is out going forward?

“I think so, absolutely.”

Phillips could feature for Leeds against Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight at the weekend if he is deemed fit, and the Whites medical team are evaluating his progress on a daily basis.