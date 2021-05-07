West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted there are no easy games in the Premier League, but insists he is confident heading into his side’s clash with Everton.

The Hammers have emerged as unlikely candidates for the top four this season and face fellow European hopefuls Everton on Sunday in a crunch league clash.

After that though the Hammers’ remaining three games are against teams that are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Moyes dismissed the idea of there being any easy fixtures in the Premier League however, stating that the top flight is incredibly unpredictable and small mistakes can decide the outcome of games.

The Hammers boss singled out the defeat against Newcastle in April as an example of what can happen if small things go wrong, but insists he is feeling confident ahead of the meeting with Everton.

“I don’t see any easy games in the Premier League”, Moyes said in a press conference ahead of the game against Everton.

“They’re so hard to call, you can turn up and be off colour a bit and not get the performance you want.

“We had a sending off at Newcastle, it’s the small things that can do that, but in the same breath we’re confident and playing well.

“To have a chance of getting in the top four we’ll have to win all four games and that’s our mindset.”

West Ham are now fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth placed Chelsea, who face current top half opposition in all four of their remaining games and also have an FA Cup final against Leicester City in between to reckon with.