Tony Dorigo has lauded Leeds United’s centre-backs for their passing ability and stressed it is a key attribute that Marcelo Bielsa looks to have in his defenders owing to the style his team play.

Bielsa’s style of play has seen the Whites building their attacks from the back with the centre-backs and even shot-stopper Illan Meslier starting a move.

Skipper Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch make up Leeds’ top centre-back quartet, with the Dutchman and the German also slotting into the defensive midfield role this season.

Ex-Whites star Dorigo lauded Leeds centre-backs’ ability to spread the play with quality passes, an attribute which he feels is vital for the team with the way they play under Bielsa.

“Llorente the way he has settled in with the ball at his feet, he has been absolutely vital”, Dorigo told LUTV.

“Because of the way we play and get the game going from the back very, very quickly he gets in front, nicks it and is always looking for a forward pass which I think is absolutely vital.

“So, they can all play it long now, these 60-yard raking passes, all our centre-backs can do which is fantastic.”

Dorigo went on to stress that passing ability is a key criteria by which Bielsa has picked his centre-backs, as he wants the attacking movements to start from the very back when in possession.

“It [playing forward passes and setting of attacks] is demanded and that is why they are in the side because they need to do that.

“Marcelo does not want things going backwards and sidewards.

“At times you have to do that but when you have to play quickly and get in amongst those defensive thirds of the opposition, you have got to do it and [our centre-backs] can certainly can.”

All four Leeds centre-backs are fit to play against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend and it remains to be seen who Bielsa will pick in the heart of the defence.