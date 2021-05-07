Former Scotland international Davie Provan has insisted that despite not making the Player of the Year award shortlist, Ryan Kent is the most important player at Rangers at the moment.

Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, James Tavernier and Connor Goldson has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year award in an all-Rangers show.

While the debate is raging about which one of the four should get the accolade, Provan feels the most important player in Steven Gerrard’s team is not even on that list.

The former Scotland star stressed that Kent is the pivotal figure in the Rangers team at the moment with his performances in the second half of the season.

He has been particularly impressed with the way the former Liverpool winger has raised the level of his performances in the big games recently.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He couldn’t have been far away [from the Player of the Year shortlist].

“Latterly, particularly in the crunch games, that’s when he has stepped up to the plate.

“I said it at the weekend, Ryan Kent is for me Rangers’ most important player now.”

Rangers are expected to offer Kent a new contract to ward off interest in him from the Premier League this summer.