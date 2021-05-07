Southampton CEO Martin Semmens feels that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City target Danny Ings will sign a new contract at the club.

The striker has shone for Southampton this season and there is speculation over his future on the south coast with his contract having just over 12 months to run.

Ings has been a vital part of the Southampton squad this season, making 29 appearances and scoring eleven goals for his team.

Manchester City and Tottenham have been credited with interest, but Semmens expressed his belief that Ings will pen a new contract and is hopeful he will see out his career at Southampton.

He also stressed that he feels Ings is an individual who gives everything for the club and remains fully committed to Southampton, something manager Ralph Hassenhuttl agrees with him on.

“The players are free to make their own choices and Danny will make his own choice but, if you ask me now, I think Danny will be with us next season”, Semmens was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

“We hope he will commit to the club and be with us until the end of his career and beyond.

“That’s what I think will happen, but you never know in football.

“I always say try and remember they have their own desires and their own wishes and they are not just there as robots.

“What I can tell you, and Ralph will say the same, is that Danny has never done anything but be incredibly hardworking and committed to this club.”

Ings grabbed two goals against Tottenham at the start of the season and then struck once in the encounter between the two teams in April.