Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch has revealed he is aiming to make the best version of himself available to Germany coach Joachim Low to earn a spot in his squad ahead of the summer’s European Championship.

Koch had a strong start to life in the Premier League in Leeds colours, starting their first eleven games on the trot, but had to spend an extended period on the sidelines following suffering a serious knee injury.

The German returned to the first team fold in mid-March and started for the Whites in their 2-0 league loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Having regained match fitness, Koch has revealed he hopes to make the Germany squad for the upcoming European Championship by making the best version of himself available to Low with enough match practise under his belt.

“[I aim to] continue to earn the necessary match practice and present my best possible self [to Low] for the European Championship”, Koch told German news agency SID.

“I have to keep putting in my [best] performances, the final decision then lies with the national [team] coach.”

Koch added that the road to recovery from his injury was not easy, but stressed he worked hard to get back to his best and is now feeling fit and good again.

“The way back after the injury was not easy, especially [with the virus situation].

“I worked hard and now I feel really good and fit again.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa deployed Koch in a defensive midfield position in his latest outing and it remains to be seen what role he will play in the Whites’ remaining four games of the season.