Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his strong belief that Everton will show a positive reaction in their upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United following a demoralising loss against Aston Villa.

Everton’s difficult run of games at Goodison Park continued last weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, keeping their tally at just six points from their last six league games.

The Toffees are back on the road in the top flight on Sunday and will lock horns with fellow European spot hopefuls West Ham at the London Stadium.

Everton boss Ancelotti believes his side will show a positive reaction against the Hammers to bounce back from the loss and stressed the need for his players push on and regain their confidence.

Ancelotti explained that Everton have bounced back time after time with a win whenever they have had a bad game and he is expecting the same to happen against David Moyes’ side.

Asked how frustrating is it to him that he is struggling to get the best out his team, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Of course, we are frustrated about the performance against Aston Villa but what can we do?

“All the time [when] you have problems we have to, move on, to move forward to give the players confidence also after a bad performance.

“After a defeat usually the story of this season says that all the time that we had problems, we were able to move on [and get] fantastic results.

“There are lot of examples, the start of the season we had problems against Southampton and Newcastle [United], injuries, we were able to beat Chelsea.

“At the same time when we lost at home against Fulham, one we week later we were able to win the [Merseyside] derby, so it has been this kind of season.

“I am sure the reaction will be fantastic in the game against West Ham.”

West Ham won 1-0 when both teams crossed paths in the league earlier this season, while the Toffees came out on top with 4-1 win when they met in the EFL Cup.