Robin Koch is of the view that Leeds United have enriched the Premier League with the brand of football they bring to the table under Marcelo Bielsa and stressed he has also raised his own game as well.

The Whites have earned plaudits for the high-octane style of football they play under Bielsa, and have held their own against top teams in Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

In just their first season back in the top flight following a 16-year long absence, Leeds are fighting for a top ten finish, currently sitting in 11th.

Koch is of the view that Leeds, with their style football have enriched the Premier League, elevating the competitive spirit of the league with the way they have squared off against the best teams.

“We have played a really good role and were also able to compete with the top teams of the league”, Koch told German news agency SID.

“We have definitely enriched the league with the way we play football.”

Koch explained that Premier League football suits his skillset, but stressed he has also been able to raise his own game since arriving at Elland Road last summer.

“I have always seen this [Premier League] as suiting my strengths, but the way we play has improved me again.

“[I am] absolutely satisfied so far [with my season at Leeds].”

Leeds are in for a tough test at the weekend when they host top four chasing Tottenham Hotspur in the league at Elland Road.