Fixture: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side at Elland Road this afternoon in a Premier League clash.

Spurs are still trying to keep alive hopes of a top four finish under interim boss Ryan Mason and sit five points behind fourth placed Chelsea, leaving no margin for error.

Spurs won the earlier fixture between the two teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, easing to a 3-0 win in January when Jose Mourinho was at the helm.

Mason remains without defender Ben Davies due to injury.

Between the sticks Spurs have Hugo Lloris, while at full-back Mason places his trust in Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon. In central defence, Tottenham go with the pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier.

Further up the pitch Mason deploys Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli, while Giovani Lo Celso, Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If he wants to make changes then he has a number of options on the bench, including Erik Lamela and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leeds United

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Alli, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Bergwijn, Lucas