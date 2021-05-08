Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has admitted that watching both Illan Meslier and Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris in action at Elland Road was like seeing Yoda and his apprentice.

Both Meslier and Lloris were in action at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as Leeds ran out 3-1 winners over Tottenham in a Premier League encounter.

Whelan was impressed with how Meslier performed and thinks he looked like the apprentice to Lloris’ Yoda, though stressed that the Leeds man was not as busy as the Spurs shot-stopper.

“He was excellent again”, Whelan said of Meslier on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.

“Two ‘keepers out there, two French ‘keepers as well; you’ve got Yoda and the apprentice out there.

“Two of them I think are excellent.

“Meslier for me just gets better and better and the fact that he wasn’t really involved in the game that much like Lloris was, having to make more saves, he was always there when needed and alert; that was from crosses and set pieces as well.

“He just seems to be getting more and more confident and commanding that 18-yard box and six-yard box.

“He’s not afraid of coming through into bodies these days.”

Whelan also explained that when it comes to next season and picking which two centre-backs to play ahead of Meslier, he would go with Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente, despite the presence of Liam Cooper and Robin Koch at Elland Road.

“To me that is my partnership for next season.

“Pascal Strujik and Llorente, they are solid.”

Leeds snapped Meslier up on a permanent basis last summer following an impressive loan spell from French outfit Lorient.

While Lloris has won 123 caps for France at international level, Meslier has yet to be even capped by France’s Under-21 side.