Fixture: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his matchday squad that will host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game at Elland Road in the afternoon.

A good run of form for Leeds came to an end last weekend when they lost 2-0 to Brighton and they will be looking to get a positive result today.

Patrick Bamford will lead the line for Leeds with Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison playing on the flanks. With Kalvin Phillips still not fit enough to start, Robin Koch will play at the base of the midfield.

Tyler Roberts and Mateusz Klich will be looking to provide energy and creativity from the middle of the park for Leeds.

Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Phillips and Raphinha are some of the options Leeds have on the bench today against Graham Potter’s side.

Leeds will look to add one more positive performance against Tottenham to their impressive run of results against the top Premier League sides today.

Leeds United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Koch, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Davis, Berardi, Shackleton, Phillips, Raphinha, Hernandez, Poveda, Rodrigo