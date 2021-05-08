Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has insisted that Kieran Tierney is too good to stay at Arsenal and wants him to find a way to leave the club this coming summer.

Tierney is one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team-sheet when fit and available, but he has struggled with injuries this season.

He is one of the very few Arsenal players who have earned some credit this season and is being tipped as a future club captain at the Emirates.

But McManus feels the Scotland international’s future should be away from the Gunners as he too good a player to continue with them.

He insisted that he can play for any of the top sides in the Premier League at the moment and needs to find a way to get out of Arsenal in order to not waste his career by staying at the Emirates.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I’d hate to be an Arsenal fan.

“There is just nothing about them, they are spineless, honestly. Kieran Tierney needs to get out of there. For me, he is too good for Arsenal.

“Kieran Tierney can go and play for anybody in the Premier League, I genuinely mean that.

“Arsenal, for me, are a top-eight team or maybe a top-six team at best.

“He needs to get out of there and I think this summer, possibly a few bigger clubs in for him for bigger money and he can maybe move on.

“I think he is wasted there, he is too good for Arsenal.”

Tierney, 23, has three years left on his Arsenal contract and it remains to be seen the Gunners would cash in on him if a big bid comes in.