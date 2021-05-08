Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that he looks up to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for inspiration and what he needs to do to take his game to the next level.

The Liverpool midfielder missed the start of the season with a knee injury, but has only been sparingly used by Jurgen Klopp this term.

He has not started a Premier League game since January and has been working hard to become a key player for the Reds again.

The Englishman started out his career as a winger, but has transitioned to become a midfielder and admits that De Bruyne is the player he looks up to for motivation and what he needs to do to become better.

He wants to have the dynamism of the Manchester City midfielder and stressed that the end-product that De Bruyne produces is something he needs to strive for in his position as well.

Oxlade-Chamberlain told The Athletic: “De Bruyne would be who I would look up to in terms of how he’s producing numbers and the way he plays, one that I look to and think, yeah, he’s got great numbers.

“He would be the one that I’d look to try and play the way he does.

“How positive he is when he’s turning, running with the ball, he’s playing forwards, also getting in wide areas, putting a lot of crosses in and running down the channels.

“I’d say he’s the most dynamic player and one that I try and play very similar to when I’m in that position.

“The difference with me and with others is the quality of his end product is top-notch and that’s what makes him special. So that’s what I always look to improve, to get to that level.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain will look to finish the season strongly and look to have more of an important role at Anfield in the next campaign.