Former Leeds United manager David O’Leary has insisted that he never doubted that Marcelo Bielsa’s side were going to do more than just survive in their first season back in the Premier League.

Leeds have been the surprise package of the Premier League for many this season with their attacking brand of football and the way they have taken to the top flight after being out of it for 16 years.

A strong end to the campaign could take Leeds to a top-half finish, which very few predicted when they were promoted last season.

But O’Leary stressed that he is not at all surprised to see Leeds do well in the Premier League as he was sure that a Bielsa side were always going to do more than just try to survive in the top flight.

The former Leeds boss is delighted with the kind of football Leeds are playing and the performances of some of the players.

O’Leary told The Athletic: “I never had any doubt they would do well this year.

“I did an interview with BBC at the end of last season and I said this manager isn’t going into the Premier League just to survive.

“They’ve been excellent, the football they play. Stuart Dallas has been a revelation. Raphinha has been an absolutely fantastic signing.”

He conceded that he had doubts over whether Patrick Bamford was going to be a consistent goalscorer in the Premier League, but admits that he is happy to be proven wrong.

“Patrick Bamford speaks so well and has done so well this season.

“I feel maybe there’s a bit of pressure taken off him without the fans there.

“I’m delighted for him.

“I thought he might struggle to take chances, but they’ve taken their chances.”

Leeds grabbed another impressive result on Saturday afternoon when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1.