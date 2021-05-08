Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes that Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks is a great kid who deserves a great career and he is buzzing that his side will not have to face the 27-year-old today.

The Millers will be eyeing nothing less than a win against the Bluebirds when they visit the Cardiff City Stadium on the final day of the season.

In-form midfielder Vaulks will miss the game for the home side as he is suspended following his dismissal in the 2-1 win against Wycombe in April.

Warne, who worked with Vaulks for three years between 2016 and 2019 when the latter was at Rotherham, knows well the kind of player the 27-year-old is.

The manager is therefore grateful that he will not have to take Vaulks into consideration while planning for the crunch game.

“He’s done brilliant at Cardiff and has been linked to every club in the world”, Warne was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“He is a great kid who deserves a great career and I am buzzing he is not playing really!”

The manager also took time to jokingly say that Vaulks would not have liked to upset his former team in the same week that saw the birth of his first child.

“He has had his first child this week as well so he’s had a big week and upsetting us wouldn’t have been fair.”

Vaulks featured in 43 games for Cardiff City this season, scoring five goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.