Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson admits that he felt Shane Duffy was a superb signing for Celtic last summer and believes his failure in the Scottish Premiership shows the league is not easy.

Celtic signed the defender from Brighton on loan last summer and it was hailed as a coup by many due to his performances in the Premier League.

But Duffy flopped badly at Parkhead and he was eventually sent back to Brighton with two games left in the Scottish Premiership season after he picked up an injury.

Ferguson conceded that he was one of those who felt Celtic carried out a brilliant piece of business by signing the defender due to his experience in the Premier League and at international level.

But he also feels that Duffy’s failure shows that the Scottish Premiership is a tough league to play in and settle down in, and even for good players and there is no place to hide if the player is not prepared for what he will face.

Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show when asked about Duffy: “I thought it was a great signing.

“I watched him at Brighton, he had the experience and [he was] Republic of Ireland captain.

“But it just shows you that when very good players come up to Scotland, some struggle to settle.

“Believe me when I say this, and I have seen it with my own eyes with a lot of players, it is a tough league to play in, it is not easy.

“Sometimes you get away with it at home, but when you go away from home and go to places like Easter Road, Tannadice, and Pittodrie – difficult places to go and play.

“I can go through every single team in the SPFL and if you are not ready and up for it, you get caught out, believe me.”

Duffy started the season well but eventually made a few costly mistakes that led to him losing his place in the Celtic starting eleven.