Chelsea great Pat Nevin has insisted that Reece James absolutely shredded Benjamin Mendy and got the better of him in the Blues’ victory over Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ensured that they have the psychological advantage over Manchester City when they meet in the Champions League final by beating the Citizens 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead towards the end of the first half, but goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso saw the Blues emerge victorious at the Etihad Stadium.

Though it was Ziyech and Alonso who found the back of the net for Chelsea, Blues legend Nevin feels James was their best player in the game.

Nevin pointed out how James got the better of Manchester City’s Mendy after struggling in the initial stages of the game and went on to insist that the Englishman battered the Citizens star, who he was surprised to see remain on the pitch until the 80th minute.

“There were individual battles all over the pitch“, Nevin said on Chelsea TV post match.

“The Reece James versus Mendy one, for 15 minutes Reece could not get out of his own 18-yard area.

“He just couldn’t get moving.

“Slowly but surely he took over in the first half.

“Second half he battered Mendy. He absolutely shredded him.

“Mendy got dragged off, no surprise there; it was just surprising he lasted that long.

“So Reece was arguably our best player in the game.“

Tuchel has won both his games against Manchester City since taking charge as the Chelsea boss and will be looking to take the winning tally to three when the two sides face off in the Champions League final later this month.