Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith, who has also aroused the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Smith was on trial at Aston Villa last year and also spent time training with Manchester United, having impressed a number of Premier League scouts.

However, the youngster put an end to speculation that he could be on his way to England by signing a professional contract with Dundee United ahead of his 16th birthday in December.

The Scottish Premiership side have gone on to hand Smith three senior appearances since the turn of the year, but have struggled to fend off interest in the player.

Aston Villa, who were heavily linked with Smith last year, have continued to chase the 16-year-old and are now in the driving seat to acquire his services.

Manchester United, who welcomed the centre-back to train with them recently, also remain in the mix for the player.

Apart from Villa and the Red Devils, Liverpool, Leicester City and Southampton have had a look at Smith, as well.

With Aston Villa leading the race to sign the highly-rated defender, it remains to be seen if any of the other suitors will step up their interest and beat Villa to his signature.