Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes the jury must still be out on whether Thiago Alcantara suits the Reds’ style of play and the answer will only be known when Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit team at his disposal.

It was seen as a game-changer when Liverpool signed Thiago from Bayern Munich last summer and he was expected to help the Reds when they faced deep defending teams.

But Liverpool are now struggling to even sneak into the top four and the Spaniard has had questions thrown at him over whether he suits the team’s style of play.

He scored his first goal for Liverpool on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Southampton and Owen feels that the midfielder has been unlucky that his arrival coincided with everything that went wrong with the Reds this season.

Many believe that Thiago’s style of midfield play does not suit Klopp’s team but the former Red feels that cannot be said with any conviction while Liverpool are suffering from injuries to key men.

Owen said on Premier League TV following the win over the Saints: “It has been particularly difficult for him as it has coincided with Liverpool slipping and falling from grace in many ways.

“He comes to a new club they are world champions, European Champions and Premier League champions and you just think, let’s continue and keep winning trophies.

“But it has not been like that.

“There has been a huge dip in form, huge amounts of injuries and all the reasons why Liverpool aren’t the same force as they were in the previous seasons.

“He will take that personally as well as an experienced player.

“He is a phenomenal player but the questions are still out there whether the way he plays suit this team.

“It is very difficult to answer the question while the likes of Van Dijk are out, so many injuries and upheavals.

“But there is no question when you watch him he brings a smile to your face. He is a phenomenal talent.”

Thiago missed the start of the season with illness and a knee injury and has only made 20 league appearances for Liverpool thus far.