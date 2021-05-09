Celtic legend Davie Provan is of the view that the club cannot afford to let Leigh Griffiths leave Parkhead in the summer transfer window.

Griffiths has been a bit-part player at Celtic this season and has struggled to secure substantial playing time over the course of the campaign.

The striker’s contract expires at the end of next season but there is a clause in his deal that allows him to leave Celtic on a free transfer this summer if the Bhoys do not choose to keep him.

There are questions marks over whether Celtic want to keep him after a poor season where there were worries about his fitness level, but Provan feels the club cannot let him go at the moment.

The Celtic legend pointed out that Odsonne Edouard will not be available for the first two Champions League qualifiers and is likely to leave.

Patryk Klimala has moved to the MLS and Celtic are expected to try and offload Albian Ajeti.

He stressed that if Celtic are to let Griffiths leave, they would have to spend massive money to sign three strikers in the summer.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I don’t see how Celtic can afford to bin Leigh Griffiths.

“Odsonne Edouard will be on Olympic duty, he is going to miss two Champions League qualifiers if he is still there.

“Celtic might try to keep him to try and get into the Champions League and then try to cash-in before the group stage.

“But he is going to miss two Champions League qualifiers, he is going to be in Japan.

“Klimala is gone, Ajeti is short of the required standard and if Celtic let Leigh Griffiths go, it is going to be a huge vacuum there.

“They have to spend a fortune to get two or three like for like strikers.

“I don’t see how they can let Leigh Griffiths go.”

Celtic may be unlikely to take a decision on Griffiths until they appoint a new manager in the coming weeks.