Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan feels there is a lot for the Whites to consider before handing Ezgjan Alioski a new contract and insisted that both the club and the player must think very carefully before agreeing a new deal.

Alioski has a contract with Leeds running out at the end of the season and is increasingly being tipped to move on when it expires, despite Marcelo Bielsa insisting he would be happy if he stayed.

The Macedonian has been a regular for Bielsa’s side this season, but former Leeds star Whelan has doubts about the player’s ability to nail down a role as the side’s starting left-back.

Whelan feels the Whites will sign a left-back this summer and is of the view that it would make Alioski third choice in the pecking order behind Stuart Dallas.

The Englishman expressed his concerns over handing a new deal to a squad player and pointed out that Alioski would want regular playing time before insisting that both the club and the player must think very carefully before agreeing a new contract.

“Are we going to go out and get another left wing-back? Probably yes, a natural left-sided wing-back“, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“Although he’s had a good game today [Saturday; ed.] throughout the season we’ve seen too many mistakes within his game and that defensive quality.

“Then you think is he going to be happy sitting on the bench, coming to the latter stage of his career, probably not.

“So he’s got a big decision to make knowing that the club will probably go out and spend some money on a natural left-sided full- back, and he will be third in the pecking order, because Stuart Dallas will take that place before him in my opinion; we are going to go out and get another midfield player I would have thought.

“So there’s a lot for both [parties] to weigh up.

“Do we need to be giving out a contract to a player who’s going to be sitting on the bench or third choice when you could free up that money for someone else?

“And Alioski will probably want to play football regularly.“

Alioski has made 35 appearances across all competitions for Leeds so far this season, contributing to five goals in the process.