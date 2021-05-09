Marseille have identified Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi as the potential replacement for Boubacar Kamara, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Guendouzi was loaned out to Hertha Berlin last summer after he fell out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta towards the end of last season and was banished from the squad.

The 22-year-old is set to return to Arsenal after suffering a metatarsal injury last week and his season in Germany is effectively over.

For the moment he is not part of Arsenal’s plans and he has only a year left on his contract, which means the club could look to sell him.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille are interested in securing a deal to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The Ligue 1 giants have identified him as the player they want if they sell Kamara in the coming months.

The 21-year-old midfielder also has a year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea are interested in Kamara and there are also suggestions that Liverpool have their eyes on him.

Marseille are aware that he could leave and are prepared to move for Guendouzi as his replacement.