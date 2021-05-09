Michael Owen believes Chelsea will be considered by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to be a serious threat to the Citizens’ title next season.

Chelsea moved up to third in the league table with a big win over Manchester City at the Etihad, which also laid down a marker for when the two sides meet in the Champions League final later this month.

Only Manchester City have earned more Premier League points than Chelsea since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January and they could end the season having won the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Owen admits that the German’s impact has been staggering on Chelsea since his arrival and insisted that they will be top contenders to win the Premier League title next season.

He expects Chelsea to invest in an already very good squad in the summer and feels that Guardiola, whose Manchester City side are expected to be defending champions next term, will see the Blues as a big threat.

Owen said on Premier League TV after the game: “It’s unbelievable in the Premier League, it is a fantastic record and we mustn’t forget the cup finals.

“It is a staggering start.

“He has got an unbelievable pool of players to choose from.

“I think if you fast forward to the summer and you ask Pep Guardiola who you are thinking as the biggest danger to retain your crown, I think he will be saying, Chelsea.

“They have got great players, they will probably spend again and they have got a very good manager.

“He comes across brilliantly in his interviews and I think they are a team who are going places.

“And it looks like they will get their hands on some silverware this season.”

Chelsea were ninth in the league table when Lampard was sacked in January and now look all but certain to secure a top four finish.