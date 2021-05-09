Michael Owen has insisted that West Ham United are the club who are likely to dash Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

A win over Southampton on Saturday kept Liverpool’s hopes of sneaking into the Champions League spots alive this season, but they are still facing an uphill task.

Leicester City’s run of bad form has given Liverpool a chance to break into the top four and Owen believes the Reds will finish above Brendan Rodgers’ side if they get ten points from their remaining four games.

But the former Liverpool star admitted that the problem for the Reds is West Ham as they are already a point ahead and have a run of winnable games ahead of them.

He feels that the final Champions League spot will come down to Liverpool and West Ham, with Leicester falling by the wayside.

Owen said on Premier League TV after Liverpool’s win over Southampton: “I look at Liverpool’s run there and they have got three ‘easy games’ – they are not easy games – and they have got Manchester United.

“If they can get 10 points that takes them to 67, which means Leicester have to get four, but I can’t see that happening.

“If Liverpool get three wins and a draw, I think they will finish above Leicester, but West Ham are the fly in the ointment.

“They have got the bit between their teeth, they have got winnable games and they have got an extra point on Liverpool already.

“I think it is going to be between Liverpool and West Ham, to be honest.”

West Ham have away trips against Brighton and West Brom and will host Everton, today, and Southampton, on the last day of the season.