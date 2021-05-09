Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy feels the Blues have dealt a psychological blow to their Champions League final opponents Manchester City by beating them at the Etihad Stadium and keeping Pep Guardiola winless against Thomas Tuchel.

The London-based club strengthened their chances of finishing in the top four by beating table toppers Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Former Chelsea star Cundy feels the victory also gives the Blues a psychological advantage over the Citizens going into this month’s Champions League final.

Cundy pointed out how the Blues have got the better of Manchester City twice in the space of less than a month and insisted that those results will play on the Citizens’ minds when they meet Tuchel’s side again this month.

The former defender went on to insist that Chelsea have dealt a major psychological blow to Manchester City ahead of the Champions League final by keeping Guardiola from winning against Tuchel.

“I’m not really concerned about how they line up against us“, Cundy said post match on Chelsea TV.

“They have played a four and they have played a five [at the back] and we’ve beaten them on both occasions, so over to you Pep.

“Are the two games going to have any bearing on the final, my answer to that was no.

“But that [result] hurts [Manchester City], don’t worry about that, that will live in the memory that one, that they didn’t win it today and we beat them on their own patch, they could have won the title and in three weeks’ time we play them.

“I think it works more for us, but what a psychological blow to go into that final knowing Pep cannot beat Tuchel.“

Chelsea play Arsenal, Leicester City and Aston Villa in the league and face the Foxes in the FA Cup final before locking horns with Manchester City in the Champions League final later this month.