Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has hailed Harvey Elliott for his goal against Birmingham City and added that he would not be surprised if the teenager is a regular for Liverpool next season.

The 18-year-old played his final game for Blackburn against Birmingham on Saturday and marked the occasion by scoring a goal and helping Mowbray’s side win 5-2.

Elliott’s loan deal with the Ewood Park side will come to an end this month and Mowbray has admitted that the winger’s departure will leave the club with a hole to fill.

Mowbray went on to laud Elliott for his quality by insisting that he would not be surprised to see the teenager starring for Jurgen Klopp’s side next season.

The Blackburn boss also hailed the former Fulham star’s goal against Birmingham, dubbing it a wonder goal.

“There are definitely holes in the team that need filling“, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We have out of contract players and loan players, you saw Harvey Elliott score a wonder goal today [Saturday; ed.], he won’t be here next year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s playing for Liverpool in the Premier League next season.“

Elliott will return to Anfield having scored seven goals and provided eleven assists for Blackburn in the Championship.