Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has sent a message to Northampton Town following the end of his loan spell at the club and is hoping the Cobblers can enjoy a successful season next term as they bid to bounce back into League One.

The striker spent the first half of his season on loan at Aberdeen before joining Northampton Town in the January transfer window in a bid to continue his development.

He made 20 appearances for the League One side, scoring two goals as the Cobblers were relegated at the end of the season.

Been nothing other than a pleasure, all the best for next season🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/rV2MIpclRz — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) May 10, 2021

Edmondson hugely enjoyed his time at Northampton, despite the side struggling, and told the Cobblers that he enjoyed every minute.

The Leeds striker also stressed that he is hoping Northampton can enjoy a successful 2021/22 campaign, as they look to bounce back.

“Been nothing other than a pleasure, all the best for next season”, tweeted Edmondson to Northampton.

The young striker has been on the books of the Whites since 2017, but despite catching the eye in the Under-23s has failed to convince Marcelo Bielsa to give him senior team game time.

It is unclear whether Edmondson will be loaned out again or whether he will stay on at Elland Road, where he has made two substitute appearances for the senior team when they were in the Championship.