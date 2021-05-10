Belgian striker Jelle Vossen has hailed Leeds United target Noa Lang as the best player in the Jupiler Pro League and is of the view that Club Brugge will struggle to keep him.

The 21-year-old winger has attracted transfer interest from several clubs, including Leeds, with his performances for Belgian outfit Club Brugge this season.

Lang has scored 16 goals and provided ten assists from 34 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian Pro League club, who he joined from Ajax last summer.

Zulte Waregem striker and former Club Brugge star Vossen has hailed Long as the best player in the Belgian top flight currently and insisted that Philippe Clement’s side will struggle to keep him.

Vossen is of the view that the numbers the Dutchman has posted this season are phenomenal and pointed out how he is a difficult player to defend against.

“At the moment Noa Lang is the best player in our league without a doubt“, Vossen told Belgian broadcaster Sporza.

“He is someone who is always a threat.

“Lang seeks to go one-on-one and therefore always creates danger.

“It is very difficult to defend against him because he is constantly thinking ahead.

“He links that to a lot of goals and assists – his numbers are phenomenal.

“It will not be easy for Club to keep him next season.“

Club Brugge are aware of the growing interest in Lang and are said to want a fee in excess of €25m from his sale.