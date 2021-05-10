Former Serie A star Francesco Graziani is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur could be a genuine option for Antonio Conte if current club Inter do not match their coach’s competitive mentality and ambition to grow.

Conte has led Inter to their first Serie A title in eleven years this season, ending his former club Juventus’ nine-year reign in the division.

The Italian, who had a two-season stint at Chelsea, is now linked with return to the Premier League as it has been claimed he is among the names Tottenham are considering for their vacant manager’s seat.

Conte is not on the best of terms with the Inter board and his future at the club is under the scanner despite him leading them to the top flight title; former Serie A star Graziani feels the 51-year-old could leave the San Siro this summer.

Graziani explained that Conte has a competitive nature and if he feels Inter are not matching it, he could go to Spurs, if they can convince him of their project.

“Anything can happen [with Conte’s future], Graziani told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

“If the club [Inter] do not find financial stability and the possibility to plan for a certain future, it is clear if Conte could go to Tottenham, with important goals, he could think about going.

“He wants to understand if from now there are the conditions to continue to be competitive.

“He is hungry and it seems right that he checks.”

As of now Conte’s immediate future at Inter is uncertain, and it remains be seen whether Spurs will make concrete moves for him if he becomes available.