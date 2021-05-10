Chelsea loan star Marco van Ginkel has admitted that he is in the dark over what the Blues’ plans for him are, but expects the club to decide on potentially extending his contract next week, as his PSV Eindhoven stint nears an end.

The 28-year-old has a loan contract with PSV Eindhoven nearing its end, while his deal with Chelsea is also due to run out at the end of the season.

Chelsea have an option to extend the Netherlands international’s contract by another year, but the Premier League giants are yet to indicate their plans to do so.

Addressing his future, Van Ginkel, who is open to staying at PSV Eindhoven, has admitted that he is in the dark over what the London-based club’s plans for him are.

The Dutchman is expecting Chelsea to make a decision regarding the extension of his contract next week and is waiting to see if the club will let him go or will try to sell him for a fee after tying him down to a new deal.

“Chelsea must officially announce next week whether they will exercise the option“, Van Ginkel told ESPN Netherlands.

“I’ll wait and then we’ll see.

“The chances that I will play there are not very big.

“But when I play matches I am of value.

“If they can make a few more millions, I don’t know what their stance will be.

“But it could be that they might let me go.

“I don’t know anything yet.“

Van Ginkel has enjoyed his time at PSV Eindhoven this season, having recovered from a long-term injury and made his first start of the season against Willem II at the weekend.