Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft is of the view that Liverpool will have to sell Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane to be able to afford Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old has continued to be linked with a move to Old Trafford after Manchester United refused to meet Borussia Dortmund’s €120m asking price for him last summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to return for the England international this summer, but could face competition from arch-rivals Liverpool.

The Merseyside-based club are said to have entered the race for Sancho, who could be available for a fee in the region of €85m to €90m this summer.

However, former Bundesliga star Fjortoft is of the view that the Reds will have to sell Salah or Mane to be able to afford Sancho, amidst competition from the Red Devils.

“Manchester United still going for him“, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“Liverpool/ Klopp also very keen on the player, but have to sell either Salah or Mane to have the necessary money for Sancho’s fee.“

While Liverpool are interested in Sancho, it remains to be seen if they are prepared to part ways with star forwards Salah and Mane yet.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 18 assists from 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season.