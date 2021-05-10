West Ham United loans star Oladapo Afolayan is of the view that he has proved he can score at different levels after opening his account for Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Afolayan arrived at League Two outfit Bolton in February on a six-month loan deal from Premier league side West Ham.

The hitman scored his first goal for the Trotters in a 4-1 win over Crawley Town at the weekend, helping his team cement a third place finish in the league and promotion to League One.

Afolayan could not find the back of the net in his first 20 league appearances for Bolton, but insisted he never lost faith in his abilities and kept on pushing, ultimately ending his goal drought on Saturday.

The 24-year-old stressed that his goal for Bolton proves he can score at different levels and expressed his delight in helping his team win and earn promotion.

“I never lost faith”, Afolayan was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.

“I knew I could score goals and I have proven it at different levels now, it was just about getting myself in the right places.

“I wanted to make sure I was doing my bit for the team and making sure we were winning games, so I’m happy.”

Afolayan is due back at the London Stadium this month and it remains to be seen what decision West Ham will take over his future ahead of next season.