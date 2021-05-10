Royal Antwerp have registered an interest in Manchester City loan star Lukas Nmecha, who is currently on loan at Anderlecht.

With 14 goals from 31 Jupiler Pro League outings, Citizens loanee Nmecha has impressed in his season-long loan stint at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Paars-wit are keen on keeping Nmecha in their ranks beyond the current campaign with the player not ruling out the possibility of plying his trade for another season at the club.

It has been claimed that Nmecha has drawn admiring glances from his home country Germany and from England, but it appears Anderlecht have rivals from their own league eyeing his services for next season.

According to Eleven Sports Netherlands, Anderlecht’s league rivals Antwerp are interested in a potential move for the striker in the summer.

Nmecha is currently due back at Manchester City after the current campaign and any potential suitors will need to sit down at the negotiating table with his parent club in the summer should they decide to launch a swoop for him.

The 22-year-old is currently helping Anderlecht chase a Champions League spot and has indicated playing in Europe next season could tempt him to stay at the club beyond this term.

Nmecha was in action against Royal Antwerp at the weekend in the Jupiler Pro League playoffs, but did not score in the 2-2 draw.