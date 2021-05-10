Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that the thought of stepping down from his job has never crossed his mind and his main objective throughout has been to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.

This season criticism has been levelled towards Bruce concerning both the results of his side as well as the playing style he employs.

The Magpies flirted with the relegation zone many times through the course of the season, though they never dropped into it and with last Friday’s victory over Leicester City all but secured top flight survival.

Bruce was adamant about the fact that his sole priority this season has been to ensure the Magpies do not get relegated and stressed that he worked hard towards his objective.

He further added that he never even considered walking away from St. James Park.

Bruce told talkSPORT: “I thought the easy thing would be to say I am not enjoying this anymore and I will walk away.

“That has never been me.

“I wanted to batten down the hatches and make sure Newcastle are safe this season.

“That is all I have focused on.

“The most important for me is the club and there was never any danger of me doing that.

“I have been working tirelessly and embroiled in keeping the club in the division.”

Bruce will now be looking to lead Newcastle to a good end of the campaign before starting to try to achieve his objectives in the transfer market and over the course of pre-season.