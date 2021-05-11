AC Milan are set to hold fresh talks with Manchester United as they plot to secure a permanent deal for Diogo Dalot.

Dalot has been on loan at AC Milan since last summer and has been a key part of Stefano Pioli’s squad despite not being a certain started.

AC Milan do not have a purchase option on the Portuguese and the jury was out on whether they would want to keep him beyond his loan stint.

But closer to the end of the season a decision has been made and the club are claimed to be keen on exploring the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are set to hold a fresh round of talks with Manchester United soon over a potential deal for Dalot.

The 22-year-old is happy in Italy and is believed to be keen on continuing at AC Milan beyond the summer.

Manchester United want a right-back in the summer to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it is unlikely Dalot has a future at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are believed to be open to selling him and want a fee of around €17m from his departure.

Negotiations will take place between the two clubs soon and AC Milan are hopeful that an agreement could be struck in the near future.