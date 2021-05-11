Manchester City loan star Lukas Nmecha’s father Kalu Nmecha is of the view that it would be smart for the striker to stay at Anderlecht, but is aware the decision does not lie with his son alone.

Having scored 18 goals and provided three assists across all competitions so far this season, Lukas has enjoyed his loan stint with Anderlecht.

The Belgian outfit have been delighted with the 22-year-old’s contributions and are keen to keep him at the club beyond his loan deal, but face competition from other teams.

Lukas has attracted transfer interest from clubs in Germany and England, but the striker’s father Kalu is of the view that it would be better for him to remain at Anderlecht.

However, Kalu is aware that it is not up to Lukas alone to decide whether he wants to stay at Anderlecht or not and is waiting to see how things transpire for his son.

“As far as I am concerned, it would certainly be smart to stay with Anderlecht, but the decision does not only lie with Lukas“, Kalu told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“We shall see.”

Kalu also pointed out how appreciation towards Anderlecht is helping Lukas give his all to the team week in week out.

“My boy plays often against everything and is not protected by the referees“, Kalu said.

“But luckily that is offset by the fun he has with his team-mates.

“Lukas feels a lot of appreciation towards Anderlecht, in that context, it is easier to give everything week after week.“

Anderlecht are determined to retain Lukas’ services beyond the summer, but it remains to be seen if they can fend off competition for his signature.