Premier League trio Brighton, Crystal Palace and Watford are monitoring Reading striker Yakou Meite, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League campaign is nearing an end and clubs have already started planning for the new season, with the transfer window fast approaching.

A host of clubs are expected to enter the transfer market in search of a new goalscorer this summer and they are willing to leave no stone unturned.

Brighton, Crystal Palace and Watford are among the clubs interested in signing a new striker and they have identified Reading forward Meite as an interesting candidate.

The Premier League trio are said to be monitoring the Ivory Coast international and could make a move for him when the transfer window opens.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored eleven goals and provided one assist from 25 Championship appearances for Reading this season.

Meite, who joined Reading from PSG in the summer of 2016, can operate as a centre-forward or play down the wings.

Brighton have had trouble finding the back of the net this season and could do with the addition of a goalscorer to their squad, while Watford are keen to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the top flight.

Crystal Palace are also determined to strengthen their squad, having ensured their Premier League status.