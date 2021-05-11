Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement is of the view that Noa Lang should stay with the Belgian outfit for another season, amidst interest from Premier League side Leeds United.

The Whites have identified the 21-year-old winger as an ideal candidate to strengthen their squad ahead of their second season back in the top flight.

However, Club Brugge are aware of the growing interest in Lang and are said to want a fee in excess of €25m from the sale of the Netherlands Under-21s international.

Addressing Lang’s future, Club Brugge boss Clement admitted that he cannot say if the winger will be at the club next season, but expressed his desire to keep him.

The 47-year-old also issued advice to Lang by insisting that it is better to stay with Club Brugge for another season instead of pushing through a move.

“He is still young and I think it is better if he stays with Club Brugge for another year“, Clement told broadcaster Eleven Sports.

“We cannot say about any player whether he will stay next year.

“Of course Noa is still under contract here and we would love to keep him.“

With Clement keen to keep Lang at Club Brugge, it remains to be seen if Leeds can convince the Belgian Pro League club to do business with them.