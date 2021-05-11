Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany has hailed Lukas Nmecha’s robustness and insisted that he is not worried about the Manchester City loan star’s fitness despite the player being a regular starter.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for Kompany’s side since joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City last summer.

Nmecha has made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian Pro League club so far this season and has missed only one game since his arrival.

Despite Nmecha starting games for Anderlecht week in week out, Purple and Whites boss Kompany has insisted that he has qualms over the striker’s fitness.

The Manchester City legend hailed the German’s robustness and went on to stress that the player needs to become accustomed to the intensity in order to cope with the highest level of European football.

“I’m really not worried about Lukas”, Kompany told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He is a robust guy who can take some punches.

“Moreover, Lukas has to find his own rhythm if he wants to be able to cope with the high European level in the long run.

“Then the burden will only increase, I know from my own experience.“

Nmecha has scored 18 goals and provided three assists from 37 appearances across all competitions for Anderlecht this season.