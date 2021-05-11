Lens are plotting an ambitious move for Chelsea star Olivier Giroud and have tested the water over the possibility of signing the striker on a free transfer in the summer.

The 34-year-old has a contract with Chelsea running out at the end of the season and could end his three-and-a-half-year association with the club in the summer.

Giroud has struggled for playing time under Thomas Tuchel and may end his association with the Blues soon.

The centre-forward looks set to leave the London-based club on a free transfer in the summer and a return to France could be on the cards for him.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Ligue 1 outfit Lens are interested in acquiring the services of the former Arsenal frontman on a free transfer.

Lens are plotting an ambitious move for Giroud and have already enquired about the possibility of taking him to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

However, it remains to be seen if Lens, who returned to the top flight last year, will be an attractive option for the veteran striker.

Giroud has also been linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, while his stock is high in Serie A.